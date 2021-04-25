Stray dog menace
Stray dog menace

April 25, 2021

Sir,

There has been an increase of stray dog menace in some areas of Kuvempunagar. In the past two weeks, at least 5 attacks on pedestrians, 3 on children and numerous encounters with vehicles have been recorded by the residents of the area.

Any and all calls to the MCC regarding the same have not been taken seriously. Apart from the attacks, their constant howling at all hours of the night makes it very difficult for the residents to get a good night’s sleep.

I request the authorities to take required action to stop this menace.

– Samyuktha Alwar, Kuvempunagar P and T Block, 14.4.2021

  1. Shanky says:
    April 26, 2021 at 9:10 pm

    Please open 2 Chinese food stalls. ( Include Bow Bow Biriyani in the menu) and then the end of the menace.
    Seriously speaking: resident- please stop feeding the dogs, they will go away. Call the MCC warriors

