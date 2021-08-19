Strict vigil at Bavali check-post, river banks bordering Kerala

August 19, 2021

H.D. Kote: Following increase in COVID positive cases in neighbouring Kerala State, MLA Anil Chikkamadu has instructed the officials to keep strict vigil at Bavali check-post and not to bow to pressures.

The MLA, who visited Bavali check-post bordering Kerala along with officials on Tuesday, inspected the steps taken at the check-post.

Speaking to media persons, Anil Chikkamadu said that officials deployed at the check-post would screen those entering the State from Kerala and steps would be taken to provide all facilities to conduct screening of people at the check-post.

Pointing out that 300 to 400 vehicles enter the State daily, the MLA, who instructed the officials to compulsorily screen the people entering the State, also told them to take necessary steps without causing problems to agricultural activities and medical emergencies.

He also said that as there was no doctor at D.B. Kuppe Primary Health Centre (PHC), Deputy Commissioner (DC) and the District Health Officer (DHO) would be urged to appoint the same.

He further said that the staff of Health, Revenue and Forest Departments were working in three shifts a day at the check-post and added that vehicles entering the State will be checked and passengers should produce their RT-PCR negative test report and compulsorily undergo thermal scanning.

Stating that COVID positive cases have reduced in the taluk and the guidelines issued by the Government has been followed, Anil Chikkamadu said that the staff and officials should work efficiently to prepare themselves to fight the expected COVID-19 third wave and urged for the co-operation from all.

Tahsildar Naragunda, Executive Officer Rajesh Gerald, Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. T. Ravikumar, PWD Engineer Rajaiah, Scheduled Tribe (ST) Welfare Officer Narayanaswamy, Shanmukha Aradhya, Ashok, Revenue Officers Ghouse and Yogendra Kumar, Sericulture Officer Umesh, leaders Ravi, Satish Gowda, Somesh, Naveen Das, Nayaz, DCC Member Parashivamurthy, Narasimhamurthy, Siddarama, Raju, Ganesh and others were present.

The team of officials inspecting Machur Haadi along Kerala border where, despite ban, people sneak into Karnataka from the neighbouring State using boats/ coracles.

Hawk eye vigil on river banks

Following information that people were entering Karnataka through coracles and small boats by sailing on river from Kerala to purchase and consume liquor, Karnataka and Kerala Police have stepped up vigil on river banks bordering Kerala.

As people used to enter the State from bordering places such as Machur, D.B. Kuppe, Thimmana Hosahalli and Golur using coracles, the officials and staff of Excise, Forest and Health Departments are keeping a hawk eye vigil on river banks by joining hands with the Police.

IGP (Southern Range) Praveen Madhukar Pawar, who visited Bavali check-post yesterday, advised the personnel to check vehicles in two teams with one team checking goods vehicles like lorries and goods autos while the other team can check passenger vehicles like cars and two-wheelers. He also told them to ensure that the motorists are not made to wait for more than two-three minutes in the name of checking.