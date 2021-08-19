Technical Schools to come up in all districts from next academic year: CM

August 19, 2021

Bengaluru: Technical Schools will be started from the next academic year, announced Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Reviewing the progress of Higher Education Department here recently, he asked officials to make preparations to start technical schools on the lines of developed nations. Similar schools must be started in the State so that rural students are introduced to study of technology. One school must be established in each Government school in district on pilot basis. The best performing school must be selected to set up this school in each district. Courses offered in diploma and ITI must be taught to students from 8th to 10th standards. This will help them to learn technical knowledge and become employable in the coming years, he said.

On CET lines

A separate Centre will be established on the lines of Common Entrance Test (CET) through which candidates aspiring to become lecturers could take exam and pass out to secure jobs in Universities, Government, aided and private Colleges. Passed out candidates can be recruited into any institution without holding any exam. This will enable selection of eligible candidates without corruption. The Universities and Government Colleges must fill in all teaching and non-teaching posts immediately, Bommai said.