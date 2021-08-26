Students demand fear-free society

August 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Students, organisations and political parties staged protests at various places in city this morning demanding immediate arrest of rapists who had targeted an MBA student at the foot of Chamundi Hill. Students under the banner of Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested near Ramaswamy Circle. Pointing out that the incident had brought a black mark to the city, they demanded immediate arrest.

Stating that fear had gripped girl students, they urged the Police to create a fear-free environment. ABVP Co-Secretary Sriram, District Convenor Mallappa, Prajna Kashyap, Kiran and Namratha were present.

Near DC Office: Students and members of Akhila Bharatha Mahila Samskrutika Sanghatane, All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) staged a demonstration near the DC office. The protestors said that even as the Vidyaranyapuram dacoity case was fresh in the minds of people, the gang rape incident has come as a rude shock. Asiya Begum, Rehava, Abhinandan, Suma, Sevanth, Neethu and others led the protest.

Congress Women’s Wing members too protested at Congress Bhavan premises condemning the incident. Former State Women’s Commission Chairperson Manjula Manasa, Rural Women Congress President Latha Siddashetty, Corporator Shobha Sunil and others took part.