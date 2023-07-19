Students risk lives to cross City Bus Stand Junction

July 19, 2023

Renewed demand for underpass connecting Jaganmohan Palace and City Bus Stand

Mysore/Mysuru: Heavy traffic congestion near the KSRTC City Bus Stand Junction on New Sayyaji Rao Road has become a pressing concern for the public and students on a daily basis.

The situation becomes alarming when students navigate through the fast-moving vehicles near the Junction connecting the road leading to the rural bus bay attached to City Bus Stand and Jaganmohan Palace Road.

Students risk their safety amidst the constant flow of buses, cars, autorickshaws and motorcycles, especially during school and college opening and closing hours. Pedestrians and drivers alike face significant risks (see pic.).

The problem worsens as KSRTC buses from both exit points congest the road, leaving other vehicles stranded up to K.R. Circle. Additionally, numerous students cross New Sayyaji Rao Road from Jaganmohan Palace Road to reach the City Bus Stand.

Although a pedestrian crossing is available at K.R. Circle, many choose to take shortcuts to avoid missing their buses, creating further complications. The Home Guards stationed at the Circle are unable to assist pedestrians due to the resulting traffic congestion.

This issue has persisted for years, causing trouble for students, pedestrians and vehicle drivers. The lack of awareness among tourist vehicle drivers about traffic bottlenecks near the Palace poses a serious risk to pedestrians.

Previously, the proposal to construct an underpass connecting Jaganmohan Palace Road to City Bus Stand was discussed and the MCC Officers conducted an inspection. However, no progress was made thereafter.

Corporator B.V. Manjunath mentioned that during Gurudatta Hegde’s tenure as MCC Commissioner, a site inspection was conducted with Police and Vani Vilas Water Works (VVWW) Officers regarding the underpass construction.

The Development Officer had even prepared an estimate of Rs. 2.5 crore for the project, and funds were allocated in the budget. Unfortunately, the plan was abandoned due to the Officers’ failure to create an action plan, he said.

Considering the safety of students, the Deputy Commissioner should prioritise this issue. A joint inspection involving the MCC Commissioner, KSRTC Officers, and the City Police Commissioner is necessary to identify a suitable solution for this civic problem, demanded the public.