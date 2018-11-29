Suggestions to Railways

Sir,

On my recent visit to Mysuru by train, I observed that the cleanliness and passenger amenities have improved to a great extent inside the Railway Station.

However, the approach to the Station has lot of scope to improve. In fact it has become worse than what it used to be in the past.

Due to increased rail traffic, number of people (travelling and those who come to drop/pick passengers) has increased multifold. However, the main entrance (from the circle outside station) remains narrow. What makes the approach worse is haphazard parking of autorickshaws with Traffic Police standing as mute spectators instead of regulating the movement.

Upon getting inside there is no designated place to drop/pick passengers. Again, vehicles are haphazardly stopped/parked creating utter chaos.

At the main entrance instead of beautification by way of putting pots, they should create space for free movement of passengers.

Further, I was surprised that upon coming out of first platform from main exit, there is no space to cross the road. People with bags were seen struggling to cross to the other side.

I request the Railway authorities to take note of these issues and do the needful?

– S. Srinivasan, Mysuru, 26.11.2018

