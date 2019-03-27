Sumalatha to the power of 4 in Mandya

Three rural Sumalathas file nomination papers to compete with the original actress ‘Sumalatha’

Mandya: The Mandya Lok Sabha (LS) Constituency has attracted the nation’s attention as actor-turned-politician late Ambarish’s wife Sumalatha is taking on Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

As days get near for the political battle in this high-voltage Constituency, the poll scene is becoming more and more interesting and intriguing and the latest is three more candidates with Sumalatha’s name filing their nominations as independent candidates.

In all, there are four Sumalathas vying for one Lok Sabha seat, taking on the all-powerful Nikhil Kumaraswamy who has the entire JD(S) machinery backing him, starting from the CM, his cabinet colleagues and Congress top brass to the lower-rung party worker.

JD(S) supporter Sumalatha, wife of Manjegowda from Goravi village of K.R. Pet Taluk, Sumalatha, wife of Siddegowda of T.M. Hosur village of Srirangapatna taluk under Mandya LS Constituency and one more P. Sumalatha, wife of Darshan of Ranganatha Badavane of Kanakapura town of Ramanagaram district in Bengaluru Rural Constituency filed their papers. Even actress Sumalatha is contesting as an independent.

They filed nominations at DC’s Office yesterday separately accompanied by JD(S) leaders of the district, raising suspicion of the ploy played by JD(S) as part of the election strategy to defeat their strong rival and BJP-supported Sumalatha Ambarish.

This move of JD(S) leaders looks like they have taken a leaf out of Ninasam Satish-fame Kannada movie, ‘Ayogya’, where several people with matching names of ‘Bachchegowda’ character are shown to have entered election fray to confuse the voters of the Constituency. The move, however, drew flak from people of various quarters.

Going by the history of elections from local bodies to Zilla Panchayat, Assembly to Parliament, this is not for the first time such duplicates of prominent candidates are being fielded in the electoral fray.

Such game is played by many political parties during every election especially when there is a keen contest, only to spoil the chances of rivals. Here too, similar tactics are adopted only to create confusion among the voters, with Sumalatha riding high on the sympathy wave which was evident when a large number of supporters gathered in Mandya when she filed her nominations recently.

Moreover, what has caught the attention of rival camp is the day chosen to file the nominations — the last day — without giving a chance for a counter move. On the other hand, Sumalatha’s supporters also filed another three sets of nominations on behalf of their leader at DC’s office yesterday as the actress was busy campaigning in Srirangapatna taluk.

All four Sumalathas eye similar election symbols

Interestingly, all the four Sumalathas including Sumalatha Ambarish who filed their papers as independents have urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the same symbols that were chosen by Sumalatha.

Sumalatha Ambarish, who is riding on the sympathy wave with the support of BJP and cine stars Darshan and Yash, Raitha Sangha and other progressive parties have selected three symbols like coconut farm, farmer blowing a trumpet and a farmer standing near sugarcane field. She has appealed the EC to allot any one of the symbols.

Sources told Star of Mysore that Sumalatha had selected these symbols that reflect the pride, culture, upholding the dignity and self-respect of the people of Mandya. Sumalatha has chosen this symbols as people of Mandya spend most of their time working in sugarcane fields and coconut farms daily. The symbol like farmer blowing a trumpet will reflect self-respect image of the people of Mandya to drive home the message that they were against dynastic politics of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda family.

The other three Sumalathas too have also demanded the Election Commission to allot the same symbols to confuse the officials too. However, the ECI will allot the symbols to these independent candidates only after the process of completion of withdrawal of nominations on Mar. 29.

