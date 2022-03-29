Summer camps back after two-year hiatus

March 29, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of two years when COVID-19 forced all the children to stay indoors even during vacation, summer camps have resumed in the city with many organisations planning high-voltage programmes to keep the children occupied, entertained and at the same time boosting their creativity and knowledge.

For two years, schools remained closed and children were confined indoors. Even the State Government had banned all summer camps.

Apart from being a stress-buster, summer camps provide ample opportunities to showcase their creativity. Now with the ongoing examination season coming to a close in April, the stage is set for children below 15 years to enrol themselves in various exciting summer camps.

A lot of schools, individuals, educational institutions, cultural organisations, theatre groups and sports organisations have planned summer camps. The organisers believe that the demand for summer camps is high because the parents feel that their children have been deprived of non-academic activities due to online classes.

Camp with the captive wild

Taking the lead is the Mysuru Zoo which is organising a 10-day summer camp for students aged between 12-18 years. While the first batch starts from Apr. 15 to Apr. 24, the second batch starts from May 1 to May 10. The timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm.

Students will get exposure to the basics of captive wild animals management and wildlife conservation. Students can learn about the management of animals at Zoos, animal behaviour and conservation.

Zoo veterinary officers and other subject matter specialists will interact with the children. Applications can be collected from the Zoo Office before Apr. 10 and students will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis. For details, contact Mob: 96866-68099 or send e-mail to: [email protected]

All the filled in applications should accompany: Recent stamp size colour photograph, age proof (copy of Aadhaar Card or birth certificate) and a camp fee of Rs. 1,000.

Chinnara Mela undecided

Conduct of the famed Chinnara Mela, a popular summer camp for children in the age group of 7 to 14 years, at Rangayana will be decided in a day or two. “We just finished Bahuroopi and our teams are busy with ‘Ranga Pravasa,’ a State-wide tour enacting plays. We are yet to take a call on the conduct of Chinnara Mela this year and we will make the announcement in a day or two,” Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa told Star of Mysore this morning.

Sports summer camp

The Department of Physical Education (DPE), University of Mysore (UoM), will conduct a month-long summer coaching camp in various sporting events from Mar. 30 to Apr. 30.

Children in the age group of 8 to 15 years can apply for gymnastics coaching. In the case of shuttle badminton, the age group is 12 to 16 years and for all other sporting events, the age group category is 10 to 18 years. Applications can be obtained from the University’s PE Department Office located in Sports Pavilion, close to Crawford Hall.

UoM DPE Director Prof. P Krishnaiah told SOM that as of now, there is a limited demand for the sports summer camp. “This is because we have exam season now and the demand will hit the roof after the exams. We are conducting full-fledged sports activities including athletics, basketball, kabaddi, gymnastics, wrestling, karate, yoga, football and swimming,” he said.

The swimming camp has already started in three batches per day and it will be held for 21 days, Prof. Krishnaiah added.

‘Raja-Maja’ camp

A ‘Raja-Maja’ summer camp will be organised by Natana Rangashale, spearheaded by theatre personality and actor Mandya Ramesh from Apr. 14 to May 8 at Sri Viveka Balodyana Public School in Jayanagar from 10 am to 4.30 pm.

The camp will be centred on drama and art and will involve desi drama techniques, singing, handicrafts, communication skills, interaction with noted theatre personalities, lectures and demonstrations about modern theatre and so on.

Students between the age group of 8 to 14 will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis and the applications will be distributed on Apr. 3 from 10 am to 1.30 pm at Natana Rangashale in Ramakrishnanagar. For details, contact Mob: 72595-37777 or 94804-68327.

‘Besige Bandi’ at Nypunya

The Nypunya School of Excellence at R.T. Nagar is organising a summer camp titled ‘Besige Bandi’ that will be purely based on desi activities. It will be a free camp from Apr. 11 for children between 8 years and 15 years where activities based on culture and Indian ethos will be taught.

These include bullock cart rides, slush field races, nature walks, a visit to historical places, folk art, participation in radio programmes, art and skill development, family values and also interaction with families.

Interested applicants can contact #302, Kautilya Bhavan, 20th Main Road, R.T. Nagar, Mysuru. The last date for submitting applications is Mar. 31. Contact: 0821-2340041 or 91080-02966.

Swimming camps are also being organised by hotels that have swimming pools.