Suspect procured SIM card from Coimbatore

November 20, 2022

Mysuru/Mangaluru: Police sources said that the prime suspect who has identified himself as ‘Prem Raj Kanogi’ and has produced Aadhaar Card for the same with Hubballi address to rent a room in Mysuru, had procured a SIM card from Coimbatore under a false name.

“His mobile tower locations show that he had travelled across Tamil Nadu and his call logs are being examined to find his associates in Tamil Nadu,” Police sources said.

Police sources said that the suspect, who has been injured in the blast, is not in a position to speak yet. “We are collecting all the information. Early indications into the probe suggest terrorist activity. We have recovered a burnt pressure cooker with batteries inside the autorickshaw. The cooker contained MAT pattern-related materials, four batteries and circuit-type wires,” they told reporters.

“The passenger was carrying an Aadhaar Card which was later found to be of a man from Hubballi. The photo on the Aadhaar Card looked like his, but it’s not his. This gives us a fair idea that he was planning to target something, but we are not sure about his target,” Police said.

“We are not ruling out his connection to the recent Coimbatore blast. He is from Karnataka and had travelled outside the State in the last few months. He had recently travelled to Coimbatore and parts of Tamil Nadu. It was a low-intensity bomb. He was headed somewhere. Not sure what was his modus operandi,” DG&IGP Praveen Sood said.