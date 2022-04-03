Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0: Mysuru hosts Conference of Corporation Commissioners

April 3, 2022

Administrative Heads of 10 Corporations also visit Solid Waste Management plants

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day training-cum-conference of Commissioners from various City Corporations on Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 (SBM-U 2.0) was hosted by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) on Mar. 31 and Apr. 1.

Corporation Commissioners from Mangaluru, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Ballari, Davanagere and Vijayapura attended the conference held at the Silent Shores Resort and Spa, Hootagalli.

Along with the Corporation Commissioners, Assistant Engineers of the respective environment departments, officers from the Urban Development Department, Directorate of Municipal Administration, and the KPMG team from the Directorate of Municipal Administration also were part of the conference.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy said that the Centre has launched SBM-U 2.0 to make all cities ‘Garbage Free’ and the training programme was organised by the Directorate of Municipal Administration to all the Commissioners on how to implement the SBM-U 2.0.

“Many aspects of making cities garbage-free, open defecation-free (ODF) and public feedback were discussed in detail as per the Centre’s guidelines at the training programme and the technicalities were explained along with practical tips,” he said.

The Centre’s flagship mission SBM-U 2.0 signifies a step forward in our march towards effectively addressing the challenges of rapidly urbanising India and will also help contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 which will ultimately improve the quality of life and ease of living of urban populations, thus leading to urban transformation.

It also achieves the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas. The Mission will focus on source segregation of solid waste, achieving scientific processing of solid waste, utilising the principles of 3Rs (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste and remediation of legacy dumpsites for effective solid waste management.

The implementation of the mission components will be done in a structured and time-bound manner, with a thorough gap analysis of required infrastructure, detailed five-year action plans and annual action plans with timelines.

As part of the training programme and the conference, the Commissioners visited the Solid Waste Management units at Vidyaranyapuram and Kumbarakoppal. Stakeholders from Jagruth Tech Pvt. Ltd. — the authorised plastic waste recycler and collector approved by the MCC — gave a demonstration to the Commissioners and the officials about the waste management process in Mysuru.

Dinesh Bopanna, one of the Directors of Jagruth Tech, told SOM that at the conference, they were asked to present a PPT on Solid Waste Management and landfill technology adopted by Jagruth Tech in Mysuru.

“We convert low-value plastic waste into construction materials like interlock pavers, kerbstone, road dividers and Eco Pro (plywood alternative). Impressed by our work, the Commissioners wanted to visit our plant at Vidyaranyapuram where they spent over one hour inspecting the processes,” he added.