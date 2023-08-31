Congress pours cold water on ‘Greater Mysuru’

August 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The move to upgrade the existing Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to a Greater Mysuru (Bruhat Mysuru Mahanagara Palike) on the lines of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received a jolt as the Congress Corporators of the MCC opposed it.

At the MCC Suggestion Committee meeting held yesterday, the Congress Corporators staged a walkout opposing any move to form Greater Mysuru. In 2012-13, a proposal was mooted for formation of Greater Mysuru by bringing 110 villages into Corporation limits and in October 2017, the MCC had carried out a survey in 44 villages around the city. Presently, MCC’s jurisdiction is restricted to a 128.4 sq km area falling within the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Several new residential Layouts approved by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) fall outside MCC’s limits.

The boundary of MCC was earlier fixed on Oct. 18, 1995, according to Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act 1976. Even after drawing the boundary, the city is growing by leaps and bounds, forcing the civic body to attend to the needs of localities situated near its boundary.

The Greater Mysuru will comprise Yelwal Gram Panchayat (20.76 sq km), Srirampura Town Panchayat (17.84 sq km), Siddalingapura Gram Panchayat (14.70 sq km), Rammanahalli Town Panchayat (22.11 sq km), Kadakola Town Panchayat (34.71 sq km), Hootagalli City Municipal Council (29.70 sq km), Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (6 sq km), Bogadi Town Panchayat (35.50 sq km) and Alanahalli Gram Panchayat (5.69 sq km).

According to the Congress Corporators, the BJP is in a hurry to bring in Greater Mysuru and the time is not ripe for such a move. Thousands of crores of rupees is needed to form Greater Mysuru, they argue .

On the other hand, the BJP Corporators have been asking the Government to take note of the rapid growth of Mysuru and the need to upgrade the Urban Local Body (ULB) as Greater Mysuru by expanding its jurisdiction as well as to provide infrastructure.

The proposed Peripheral Ring Road provides better connectivity between all localities, they said, seeking cooperation for Greater Mysuru concept.