Commissioner has infringed my rights as Mayor: Shivakumar

August 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mayor Shivakumar has raised objections to the decision of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner, Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff, to cancel the scheduled Council meeting for today, Aug. 31 at 11 am. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss the Greater Mysuru project.

The cancellation notice was issued by the Council Secretary in-charge under the instruction of Commissioner Ashaad-ur-Rahman Shariff. The reason provided was that higher officials had been summoned to Bengaluru for a ‘mandatory’ meeting with the Urban Development Minister. Mayor Shivakumar, at a press conference this morning, expressed his concerns regarding this decision. He pointed out that, according to the Karnataka Municipal Act, the authority to cancel or postpone Council meetings rests solely with the Mayor. The Commissioner lacks authority to make such a decision.

“The Commissioner’s actions are a result of pressure from certain vested interests who oppose the Greater Mysuru project,” Shivakumar said.

Interestingly, today’s Council meeting was meant to be Mayor Shivakumar’s final session as chairperson, as MCC elections are scheduled for this September. He asserted that the cancellation of the meeting infringes upon his rights and powers as the Mayor.

Vowing to challenge this decision in a Court, Mayor also accused the Congress of being against Greater Mysuru project. The Commissioner’s decision might have been influenced by the party’s stance.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa, Corporators S.B.M. Manju, Shobha and others were present at the press conference.