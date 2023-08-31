TikTok star ‘Smile’ Naveen murdered; eight arrested

August 31, 2023

Naveen was kidnapped while shooting reels in front of Mysore Palace on Aug. 27

Suspected to have been killed to avenge murder of BBMP BJP Corporator’s nephew in Ramanagara district

Mysore/Mysuru: TikTok Star ‘Smile’ Naveen of Bengaluru, who was allegedly kidnapped in front of Mysore Palace on Aug. 27, was found murdered near Hullahalli Canal at Golur in Nanjangud taluk in the district.

Nanjangud Rural Police, led by Dy. SP V. Govindaraju, have arrested eight accused. Naveen was done to death in the moving car itself, before his body was disposed off near the canal, where it was found in a bush. He is suspected to have been murdered to avenge the killing of realtor Vinod at Kaggaliupura Police Station limits, Ramanagara district in July 2020. Vinod was the nephew of BBMP BJP Corporator Somanna.

A gang of 13 including Naveen had allegedly kidnapped Vinod before brutally murdering him. Naveen had surrendered to Police along with his four friends in the case. Later, the Police had arrested all the remaining accused, who were all lodged in a jail. Naveen had been released from the jail recently.

Naveen who was popular as ‘TikTok Star’ had a huge followers. He was not only acting for film songs, but was also shooting his own short stories, setting a craze among his fans. Besides, he was also associated with rowdies and jailed in the murder case. Even after the TikTok was banned, Naveen had continued to shoot videos for reels. He also had huge followers on Instagram and Facebook.

On Aug. 27, Naveen was shooting reels along with his friend Pavan and two girls in front of Varaha Gate, the main entrance to Mysore Palace at around 9.45 pm, when two cars made a sudden stop. The kidnappers in one of the cars tried to get hold of Naveen and Pavan. As the two started to run, another car with 10 kidnappers inside, rammed into them, before taking the duo in the vehicle. Both started pleading inside the car, saying ‘Parami anna nanalla, nannannu bittu bidi’ (It’s not me Parami, please leave me). Chandru, a guide at Palace, who saw the kidnapping incident, informed K.R. Police. Though the Police made a bid to trail kidnappers, they lost their trace after some time. Following day (Aug. 28) at 4.30 pm, a body was found in a bush near Hullahalli Canal, in Nanjangud taluk, that was later identified to be as that of Naveen, by Nanjangud Rural Police during investigation. While Naveen was hacked to death inside the car, Pavan had been let off by the kidnappers.

As the kidnapping incident took place in Devaraja Police limits, KR Police have transferred the kidnap case to Devaraja Police Station.

The murder case, currently being probed by Nanjangud Rural Police, is expected to be transferred to KR Police Station, as it is confirmed that Naveen was murdered in KR Police Station limits, according to Police sources.