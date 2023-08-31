Suicide pact at Chamundipuram: Four arrested for abetment; two more accused on the run

August 31, 2023

Cops act on death note left behind by the deceased

Mysore/Mysuru: Krishnaraja (KR) Police investigating into the suspected suicide pact of a family of four in Chamundipuram in the city recently, have registered a case against six persons on charges of abetment to suicide.

Four among the accused have been arrested, while a manhunt is launched for two others who are absconding. Those arrested were produced before a Court, which has remanded them to judicial custody.

Those who have been arrested are middleman at Bandipalya N.P. Manjunath, Bannur Ravi, ‘Cassette’ Ramesh and ‘C.H. Crate’ Mahadevanna. The Police are on a look out for two other accused Manjunath’s wife and Kotehundi Mahadevu.

Four of a family – Bandipalya vegetable trader Mahadevaswamy, his wife Anitha and daughters Chandrakala and Dhanalakshmi – had ended their lives at their rented house in Chamundipuram. The incident came to light on Sunday, when neighbours alerted the Police following a foul smell from the house.

The Police, who had rushed to the spot, entered the house through the rear door only to find the decomposed bodies of the four.

When the Police and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) experts searched the house, they found a death note where it was mentioned that the six persons were responsible for their death.

Based on the death note, deceased Anitha’s mother Premakumari had lodged a complaint at K.R. Police Station, leading to the arrest of four persons.