Protests over Cauvery heat up in Mandya

August 31, 2023

Srirangapatna: Following the release of water from KRS reservoir, farmers led by Melukote MLA Darshan Puttanaiah launched overnight protest on the road leading to Brindavan Garden yesterday.

MLA Darshan, accompanied by Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leaders, raised slogans against the Government and Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) for releasing water, in compliance with the diktat of CWMA to release 5,000 cusecs of water daily to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Venting their anguish, the protesters called it unfair on the part of the Government to release water to Tamil Nadu even amid the crises. It is also not acceptable on the part of CWMA to pass such an order, ignoring the reality. The farmers of the State have been meted out injustice as the State Government has failed to convince CWMA about the present water storage at the dam. The water has been released at the cost of farmers. The releasing of water to Tamil Nadu should be stopped at the earliest or else the protest will continue till the discharge of water is stopped, the agitating farmer leaders warned.

KRRS State President Badagalapura Nagendra, General Secretary Prasanna N. Gowda, leader Deepu Gowda, KRRS Srirangapatna Taluk President Krishne Gowda, Pandavaura Taluk President P. Nagaraju, Secretary Vijikumar, Palahalli Ramanna, Kadathanalu Balu, Balaramu, Katteri Mahadevu and several other farmers took part in the protest.

Youths Rally: On the other hand, blindfolded youths, under the banner of Mandya Youth Group, took out a jatha from Mahaveer Circle to J.C. Wadiyar Circle in Mandya town, condemning the injustice to Karnataka in Cauvery row.

Zilla Raitha Hitarakshana Samiti: Leaders of the Samiti, who convened a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan yesterday, gave a call for protest from today (Aug. 31), appealing all the organisations to take part in the protest.

Former Minister M.S. Atmananda, former MLA G.B. Shivakumar, leaders Mallanayakana Katte Boregowda, Sunanda Jayaram, Prashanth Babu and others were present.

Water from KRS to TN yet again

Abiding by the order of CWMA, State Government is releasing water from KRS dam to Tamil Nadu since Tuesday night (Aug. 29) through Cauvery river.

Defying the warnings of farmer organisations, the State Government is releasing water by opening the crest gates to facilitate the flow of water to river. So far, a total of 7,380 cusecs of water is released from the dam for meeting drinking water requirements and to Tamil Nadu.

It is said that, CWMA order has sounded a death knell for the farmers of Mandya, whose condition will be pathetic, if 5,000 cusecs of water is released to TN daily up to 15 days. It will also bring down the water level in the dam from present 24 TMC ft to 17 TMC ft. If it reduces to 17 TMC ft, the dead storage of five TMC ft has to be maintained, with only 12 TMC ft of water remaining, which makes it impossible to release water to the crops. The farmers of Mandya, who are largely dependent on Cauvery water, cannot expect water for their crops even on alternative days. If water is not released to canals, the standing sugarcane crops will dry, so also the paddy crops, the saplings of which was sown recently.