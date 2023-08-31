Savarkar shaped notion of a sovereign and assertive India

August 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Those who oppose Savarkar are against India’s sovereignty and integrity. He is the anti-colonial activist who played a crucial role in India’s struggle for independence and was involved in various revolutionary activities against British rule, said former Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Backward Classes Development Corporation R. Raghu Kautilya.

He was speaking after distributing prizes to the winners of State-level drawing contest organised by Savarkar Pratishtana, Mysuru, at Freedom Fighter’s Park in Subbarayanakere recently.

“Savarkar’s bravery and resilience in the face of British repression are often commended by all those who love the country. Despite facing rigorous imprisonment and torture, he remained steadfast in his commitment to the cause of Indian freedom and did not compromise his principles,” he added.

Savarkar’s advocacy for militant activism was a response to the repressive policies of the British colonial regime. They view his calls for armed resistance as a strategic approach to counter British oppression and to instill a sense of nationalism and unity among Indians, especially the youths, Raghu said.

“He is a nationalist thinker who emphasised the concept of Hindutva which aimed at unifying Indians on the basis of a shared cultural heritage rather than religious affiliations. Only if the present and future generations are taught about Savarkar, can we have a great momentum of nationalism. Otherwise, we will be forced to read the history written by oppressors and historians with vested interests,” he added.

Savarkar has been a strong advocate of a formidable international stance for India. “His ideas helped shape the notion of a sovereign and assertive India on the global stage and opposing such a man by some people who have no knowledge of history is against national interest,” Raghu Kautilya added.

The first prize of Rs. 10,000 in the painting competition was bagged by Pampapathy of Ballari, Veeresh of Gadag came second with a prize of Rs. 7,000 and Basavaraj of Chamarajanagar came third and got Rs. 5,000.

Vinod, Sanjay, Manish, Bhavya, Tilak Kumar, Tanya, Mallikarjun, Tejaswini, Somasekhar, Chandan Kumar received consolation prizes. S.M. Rajat, H.K. Sandesh, S. Ashwin, Rakesh Bhat, Yogesh, Hemant, Ram Tejaswi and others of Savarkar Pratishtana were present.