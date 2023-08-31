CM inaugurates redeveloped Al-Badr Circle at Rajivnagar

August 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddharamaiah inaugurated the Al-Badr Circle in Rajivnagar Second Stage on Wednesday. The Circle, constructed by the MCC at a cost of Rs. 2.47 crore, was fully illuminated during the event.

Siddharamaiah highlighted the key features of the Circle, including a 25 ft. tall illuminated pillar, a fountain and well-maintained tiled roads. He praised MCC Corporator and former Mayor Ayub Khan for his dedicated efforts in developing the circle, which falls under the N.R. Assembly segment.

The junction near Al-Badr Mosque has been redeveloped on the lines of Dubai landmarks and now stands as one of the best and well-designed junctions in the Heritage City of Mysuru. The junction features a 8.25 mts-tall decorative kettle at its centre, elevated on a pedestal, and surrounded by a pool and fountains. Ornamental plants and trees have been meticulously planted symmetrically to enhance the aesthetics of the surroundings.

Emphasising the importance of enhancing the city’s infrastructure, Siddharamaiah stressed that the cooperation of the people is crucial for Mysuru to regain its ‘Cleanest City’ designation, which the city previously earned twice during his earlier tenure as Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister reiterated his Government’s commitment to the comprehensive and organised development of Mysuru, with a focus on involving elected representatives from all political parties.

He accused the BJP of undermining social harmony in the State, asserting that Hindus, Christians and Muslims are all part of the same community. He alleged that the BJP’s divisive actions are aimed at creating communal divisions within society.

The event saw the participation of District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh, MLAs Tanveer Sait, K. Harishgowda and D. Ravishankar, MLC C.N. Manjegowda, former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj, former MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah and M.K. Somashekar, former Mayors Ayub Khan, Arif Hussain, and Narayana, Congress leader M. Shivanna, Wakf Board President Mohammad Fayaz, and other local leaders.