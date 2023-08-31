Three women entrepreneurs from Mysuru at Cambodia Meet

August 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A high-profile women entrepreneur delegation from India completed a fruitful visit to Cambodia recently. The group comprised 55 women entrepreneurs (25 from Karnataka) from organisations such as Ubuntu Consortium, Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FKCCI), WISE (Women’s Wing of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry – MCCI).

This apart, there were representatives from Rakshak Foundation, Nectar Fresh & Naman, Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India, Chennai, Association of Business Women in Commerce & Industry (ABWCI), Visakhapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), eMerge, ALeap, ISBR Business School, Acharya Institute of Management and Sciences Institute, Indian Institutional Women League, Bhoopalam Botanicals, among others.

The visit — from Aug. 26 to 29 — was facilitated by the Consulate of Cambodia in Bengaluru Karthik Tallam and Head of Political and Economic Department at the Consulate Yashi Dhariwal. The 55 accomplished women entrepreneurs from India converged in Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia, representing diverse sectors including agriculture, manufacturing, edutech, cyber security, healthcare, financial management, waste management, frozen products, jute, logistics, travel and tourism.

T.A. Vasantha Kumari, artist and President, WISE, women’s wing of Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, displaying her paintings at Cambodia. She also received a certificate of achievement for her Mysore and Tanjore traditional style art.

Bridging gender gaps

The initiative aimed to bridge gender gaps in leadership, drawing inspiration from Cambodia’s impressive 61 percent representation of women in business. With only 13.76 percent of Indian entrepreneurs being women, the need for increased visibility and representation is evident. The event offered enriching business interactions, networking opportunities, and cultural experiences where the Indian delegates engaged with counterparts such as the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC) and Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association (CWEA), aiming to foster collaborations.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, WISE (Women In Small Enterprise), the women’s wing of MCCI, President T.A. Vasantha Kumari said that this initiative fosters gender-balanced leadership and nurturing women entrepreneurs. The Indian entrepreneurs engaged with Cambodia Women Entrepreneurs Association (CWEA), India-Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (InCham), B2B Cambodia, Youth Entrepreneurs Association of Cambodia (YEAC), and JCI Cambodia. Over five Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed between Indian and Cambodian organisations. The agenda included B2B networking sessions, buyer-seller meetings, panel discussions featuring Indian and Cambodian entrepreneurs, and a special felicitation of Indian women achievers.

Chayaa Nanjappa Rajappa, Country President – India and State President of Karnataka, ABWCI and Founder – Managing Partner, Nectar Fresh, said that her mission was to understand how Cambodian pepper is grown with better productivity than that is grown in India. “Also, I went there to collect samples for my tribal artisans’ retail store venture, ‘Naman’ to promote tribal artefacts in India. I have aimed to promote over 4,000 artisans,” she said.

The meet was productive and 3 MoUs were signed between the ABWCI and the Cambodian women’s organisation to create employment and empowering women, she added. A statement from UBUNTU Consortium, headed by former Karnataka Chief Secretary K. Rathnaprabha, said that it has a strategic partnership with CWEA. The MoU marks a significant step toward enhancing cross-border collaboration.

Rachana Mahesh, Founder-President of WOMENCAN Foundation and Managing Director, Edukare ITES, Mysuru, receiving certificate of achievement for pro-moting skill development and corporate training.

This collaboration is poised to open new avenues for co-operation, trade expansion and cultural exchange between the two nations. The central focus is to foster mutual support and growth opportunities for women entrepreneurs. This partnership introduces a range of strategic initiatives that align with this overarching objective.

One of the key elements of the collaboration is the facilitation of product exports by women entrepreneurs. This initiative aims to empower these entrepreneurs by enabling them to tap into international markets and expand their businesses globally. By enhancing visibility and providing access to a broader customer base, this collaboration is anticipated to significantly contribute to the growth of women-led businesses.

Managing Director of Edukare ITES Rachana Mahesh was also part of delegation from Mysuru and signed an MoU with Cambodian organisation.