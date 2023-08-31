A grand Gajapayana from Veeranahosahalli tomorrow

August 31, 2023

Mysuru/Hunsur: With the upcoming Dasara festival just around the corner, the momentous ‘Gajapayana’ event, featuring the majestic march of elephants from the jungle camps to Mysuru, is poised to commence its journey from Veeranahosahalli in Nagarahole National Park, Hunsur taluk, on Sept. 1 (tomorrow). This inaugural event will see the participation of the first batch of nine elephants.

The Dasara elephants, assembling from their respective base camps at Veeranahosahalli, will initiate their grand procession from the same location in Hunsur taluk. Tomorrow, the elephants are expected to reach Mysuru and will be accommodated at the Aranya Bhavan, Ashokapuram. They will receive a traditional welcome at the Palace on Sept. 4.

Leading the first batch of nine elephants is the proud carrier of the Golden Howdah, Abhimanyu. The rest of the team includes Dhananjaya, Gopi, Kanjan, Vijaya, Arjuna, Bhima, Varalakshmi, and Mahendra. Kanjan was chosen at the last moment as the previously scheduled Parthasarathi is in musth and the Department had to replace him.

The Forest Department has meticulously arranged all preparations to set this march in motion. Over 15 folk teams have been diligently organised to mark the spectacular launch of the event at Veeranahosahalli.

Mysuru District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa will perform a traditional puja tomorrow during Tula Lagna, between 9.45 am and 10.15 am, to inaugurate the Dasara elephants’ journey from the Veeranahosahalli Gate.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre will release the list of the nine elephants of the first batch and the five elephants of the second batch.

This time, the plan is to attract around 5,000 attendees to the launch site. The Tourism Department, along with local schools, colleges and women’s self-help groups, has been actively involved in rallying people for the Gajapayana. At Veeranahosahalli, a farewell ceremony filled with vibrant folk performances by over 15 teams, including Kamsale, Dollu Kunitha, Veeragase Kunitha, Pooja Kunitha, tribal dances and even a Tibetan Dance, will bid adieu to the Dasara elephants as they embark on their journey.

The procession will commence from Veeranahosahalli Gate to the Nagapura Ashram School, and a festive atmosphere is already prevalent at the venue with a village fair-like ambience.

A large stage with waterproof tent-like shelter has been set up, and many villagers are arranging eateries, juice stalls, as well as stalls selling utensils and cloth to make a quick buck. The Forest Department has left no stone unturned in ensuring extensive publicity for the Gajapayana event. Large publicity boards have been strategically placed at over 20 locations across Mysuru city and along the main roads of Hunsur town. Moreover, arrangements have been made to provide food for over 3,000 individuals at the Nagapura Ashram School tomorrow.

The event will be under the leadership of Hunsur MLA G.D. Harish Gowda. Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Minister K. Venkatesh, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Department Shivaraj Tangadagi, Mayor Shivakumar, MPs Pratap Simha, V. Srinivas Prasad and Sumalatha Ambarish, along with MLAs Tanveer Sait, G.T. Devegowda, Anil Chikkamadu, Darshan Dhruvanarayan, T.S. Srivatsa and K. Harishgowda and MLC A.H. Vishwanath and others will be present.