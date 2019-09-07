Swachh Mahotsav-2019: City NCC Cadet wins President’s Medal

September 7, 2019

Mysuru: S. Ranjitha, Petty Officer (PO) Cadet, 3 KAR NCC Naval Unit, received the President’s Swachh Bharat Medal at the Swachh Mahotsav-2019 ceremony held at the Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Sept.6.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, an elated Ranjitha said that it was a proud moment to receive an award from the President of India and added that ‘His Excellency’ congratulated her and asked her to keep up the good work. The award-winning Naval Cadet also mentioned that her family was overjoyed watching her receive the prestigious award. Ranjitha’s father Shiva works as a tile setter and her mother Geetha is a tailor.

A B.Sc final year student of Yuvaraja’s College, Ranjitha was one among the six NCC Cadets (3 boys and 3 girls) from across the country shortlisted for the coveted award. In fact, she is the first girl from Karnataka to have won the award. The medal was presented to Ranjitha by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking to SOM, 3 KAR NCC Naval Unit Commanding Officer Capt. Sandeep Naik said that Ranjitha was selected for the award after emerging victorious in the national-level Swachh Bharat Summer Internship programme organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, New Delhi, in association with Director General, NCC, New Delhi.

As part of the internship held between June 1 and July 31, 2019, Ranjitha took part in the competition along with 50 fellow Cadets and volunteers of National Service Scheme (NSS) and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS). She emerged second in the district and first among the NCC Cadets. A detailed report of Swachh Bharat initiatives was submitted to the District-level Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner. While a NYKS volunteer emerged first, Ranjitha stood second.

Later, a similar report was sent to DG, NCC, New Delhi, where she was shortlisted among other five Cadets and finally selected for the award.

The Swachh Bharat Student Internship aims to engage youths across the country to develop their skills and orientation for Solid Waste Management (SWM) and sustain the momentum of Swachh Bharat Jan Andolan.

Speaking to SOM, Yuvaraja’s College NCC Officer Dr. Lokesh Gowda said that the Cadets were given training under ‘Swachh Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ for a total of 50 hours between June 1 and July 31 after which they had to file a report to the DG, NCC.

A resident of Vijayanagar 2nd Stage, Ranjitha conducted several awareness programme and took part in cleanliness drive which included her educating the villagers of Hinkal about the ill-effects of plastic, door-to-door campaign about waste segregation at home, waste collection drives, construction of compost pits and participating in street plays to educate people on cleanliness and hygiene.

Ranjitha also met Lt. Gen. Rajeev Chopra AVSM, Director General, NCC, during her visit to his office in New Delhi on Sept.5.