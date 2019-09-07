Chidambaram in Tihar jail: What life behind bars will be like for former Finance Minister

September 7, 2019

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has been sent to judicial custody till Sept. 19. What it means is that one of the most powerful persons during the 10-year UPA rule will spend 14 days at India’s most notorious jail.

According to the jail authorities, the former Finance Minister will be treated like any other inmate. He will be allowed only those special privileges which have been sanctioned by the Court. Apart from that, Chidambaram will live the life of any other person on trial for the next fortnight.

Tihar jail officials shared a glimpse of how will Chidambaram’s life behind bars for the next 14 days look like.

DAY 1: CHECK-IN

Upon arrival P. Chidambaram was handed over to the jail authorities by the CBI, which had his custody for the past 14 days. The jail authorities checked the Court order along with special request applications approved by the Court. In his case, the Court has allowed him to carry his medicines and spectacles with him to jail.

First, Chidambaram was taken for the identification test and then for a medical check-up, before being sent to his designated jail cell. Director-General of Tihar Prison Sandeep Goel informed media that Chidambaram will be kept in a separate cell at Jail number 7, which is reserved for economic offenders.

As per the Court order, his cell would have a western toilet facility.

ITINERARY FOR 14 DAYS

• Chidambaram’s day will most likely start like any other inmate at 6 or 7 am

• Shortly afterward, he will have his breakfast. Meals in Tihar jail are reportedly prepared as per the calorie requirements

• After breakfast, inmates are allowed to take a walk or exercise

• Since Chidambaram is under-trial and not serving sentence, he can opt to rest in his room

• Lunch is served between noon and 1 pm

• After lunch, Chidambaram will have some free time which he can use to read, watch TV or meet visitors

• Dinner is between 7 to 8 pm

• All inmates are locked up at 9 pm

JAIL FOOD MENU

Breakfast: The jail’s morning meal consists of dalia or bread with tea and biscuits

Lunch: Mid-day meal is dal, sabzi and roti

Dinner: Last meal also consists of dal, sabzi and roti

JAIL AMENITIES

Jail cell: Chidambaram will have one jail cell to himself, which will consist of bedding, pillow, along with court-approved western toilet facility.

Media: Chidambaram is allowed to watch TV or access magazines newspapers or books at the jail library.

Entertainment: Apart from access to books, the Congress leader can also go for walks or exercise.

Visitor privileges: Former Finance Minister is allowed to meet family and lawyers, only if sanctioned by the Court.