Swami Jagadaathmanandaji of Ponnampet R.K. Ashrama passes away in city

Last rites at Ponnampet this evening

Mysuru: Swami Jagadaathmanandaji (89) of Ramakrishna Ashrama in Ponnampet, South Kodagu, passed away at a private hospital in city yesterday.

The Swamiji, who was suffering from pneumonia since a few days, was admitted to a hospital in Mysuru, where he died at about 7.30 pm.

The body of the Swamiji was brought to Ramakrishna Institute of Moral and Spiritual Education (RIMSE) at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala premises in Yadavagiri here last night at about 8 and was kept for the public to pay their last respects.

The mortal remains were taken to Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama on KRS Road at about 10.30 am today and was kept in front of the temple at the Ashrama where old students, senior and junior monks and a host of dignitaries paid their last respects.

The body was shifted to Ponnampet at about 11 am. Last rites will be performed at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Ponnampet later this evening, according to sources at Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru.

Profile: Swami Jagadaath-manandaji was the Senior Monk of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama and had served as the President of Ramakrishna Sharada Ashrama in Ponnampet, Virajpet taluk, for more than 13 years. After retiring in 2013, the Swamiji was leading a retired life at the Ponnampet Ashrama.

The revered Swamiji had authored the famous inspirational Kannada book ‘Badukalu Kaliyiri’ which was translated into nine languages.

Homage: Swami Dhar-mathmanandaji, Swami Vaneeshwaranandaji, Swami Maheshathmanandaji and Swami Yuktheshanandaji of Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, President of Sri Ramakrishna Ashrama in Ponnampet Swami Bodhaswaroopanandaji, Mysuru Adichunchanagiri Shaka Mutt Seer Sri Somanatha Swamiji, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary Manjunath, MLA L. Nagendra, Vidyavardhaka Educational Institutions President Gundappa Gowda, Secretary P. Vishwanath, former MLC and a devotee of the Ashrama D. Madegowda, Dr. Bhaskar of Vikram Hospital, Ramakrishna Vidyashala Principal Balaji, IPS Officers Kishore Chandra and Sharath Chandra and Prof. C. Naganna were among a host of dignitaries, who paid their homage to the departed Monk.

V.V. Puram Inspector P.A. Suraj had provided security at RIMSE and at the Ashrama.