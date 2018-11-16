Philanthropist Dr. Jagannath Shenoi to be conferred ‘Valuable Citizen of Mysuru Award’ tomorrow

Mysuru: Mysore Literary Forum Charitable Trust is conferring the “Valuable Citizen of Mysuru” Award to industrialist and philanthropist Dr. M. Jagannath Shenoi as part of the second edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival tomorrow at Hotel Southern Star in city at 7 pm.

Star of Mysore Editor-in-Chief K.B. Ganapathy will confer the award. On the occasion there will be a piano concert by musicians Natallia and Liudmila.

Dr. Jagannath Shenoi: Profile

Soft spoken, kind and humble to a fault, Dr. Jagannath Shenoi, 64, is a person moulded differently. Unaffected either by the riches he supervises or the challenges he has had to face as the person at the helm of Mysuru’s iconic Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works, Jagannath Shenoi’s philanthropy is legendary and his contribution to Mysuru invaluable.

A person who is averse to his large hearted charitable activities being made public, many only know of Dr. Shenoi’s acumen as a shrewd businessman after emerging at the helm of affairs of Mangalore Ganesh Beedi Works on Jan. 7, 1995, and his handling of a business vulnerable to government policies, regulations and growing health awareness.

His contribution to Mysuru in particular and Karnataka in general is immense. As the Government began to exert controls on the beedi industry, he diversified his business interests, keeping pace with the changing times, and creating more employment opportunities. DMS Technologies Pvt. Ltd. at Belavadi of which he is the Director, is today one of the top PCB manufacturers, and gives employment to many. A socially-conscious entrepreneur, Dr. Shenoi operates a solar electricity plant at Tumakuru. In the arena of education, he is the Chairman of GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women. He also manages the Govinda Rao Memorial School at Lakshmipuram in Mysuru offering education from Nursery to SSLC.

Piano concert

Born in Belarus, Natallia lives in Bengaluru for the past 16 years where she teaches and gives performances as a soloist besides collaborating with other musicians. Trained under the tutelage of Prof. Yushkevitch at the Belarus State Conservatory, she obtained the highest degree in Classical Piano Performance, Artist of Chamber Ensemble and Concertmaster Diploma.

Liudmila began her music studies at the age of 7 and completed her Higher Education at the Belarus Academy of Music. She has 20 years of experience as teacher, performer and arranger. Currently Liudmila works at Christ University, Bengaluru, as a Music Professor.