‘Swasthya Mitra’ Award conferred on five Ayurveda Doctors

November 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Five Ayurveda doctors were conferred ‘Swasthya Mitra’ Award at a programme organised at Government Ayurveda College premises on Sayyaji Rao Road here on Wednesday.

The award, instituted by city-based Ramakrishna Educational Institutions, was given to Dr. B.N. Shashidhar, Dr. K.V. Mamatha, Dr. Gowrishankar, Dr. Padyana Subramanya Bhat and Dr. B.S. Sridhar. Speaking after conferring the award, Swami Shivakantanandaji said that knowledge and success are the assets of achievers. Observing that medical students should have patience and the yearn for learning, he stressed on the need for carrying out continuous studies, both theoretical and practical, to get expertise.

Noting that Ramakrishna Paramahamsa saw the almighty in Yoga, Shivakantanandaji said that everyone should give prominence for practicing Yoga on a daily basis. Stating that Mysuru Ayurveda College has over a century old history, he said that the alumni of the college have become successful in their career, while some are in top positions. He called upon the Ayurveda students to get their guidance for professional advancement.

Recalling how he was cured by Ayurveda when he had contracted jaundice several years ago, he said that a kind and friendly approach by treating doctors will help in the faster recovery of patients.

‘Rasashastra’, a book for Ayurveda students, was released on the occasion.

College Acting Principal Dr. Venkatakrishna, Mysuru Ayurveda Doctors Association President Dr. B. Gurubasavaraj and others were present.