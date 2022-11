November 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Swarasankula Sangeetha Sabha, Mysuru, has organised Hindustani musical concert and Tabla Jugalbandi at Veene Seshanna Bhavana in Kuvempunagar on Nov. 27 at 5.30 pm.

Pandit Jayant Kaijkar will present a Hindustani music concert. He will be accompanied by Pt. Bhimashankar Bidanur on tabla and Pt. Veerabhadraiah Hiremath on harmonium.

Mukund Pandit and Anirudh Pandit will present a Tabla Jugalbandi accompanied by Pt. Prabhurao on harmonium, according to a press release.