Lured into investing money in UK-based online company: Temple Priest cheated of Rs. 5.42 lakh

November 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A priest, who was lured by Postmasters and their friends to invest money in a UK-based online company by offering huge profits, has been cheated of Rs. 5.42 lakh.

While the cheated person is 44-year-old Swamy, a priest at Sri Ayyappaswamy Temple near T. Narasipur KSRTC Bus Stand, those accused of luring and cheating the priest are Prakash, a Postmaster at Hyakanur village Post Office, Sangappa, also a Postmaster at Nagarle Post Office, Prakash, Ramakrishna, Srikanta and Rajasingh.

Details: Postmaster Prakash, who was known to Swamy, met the priest on July 10 and asked him (priest) to invest money in UK-based Defiverse Online company and also told the priest that if he invested Rs. 1 lakh for 525 days, he would get Rs. 5.25 lakh in return. Prakash also told the priest to introduce customers from his side as he would be getting commission for it.

Believing Postmaster Prakash, priest Swamy gave Rs. 5.42 lakh to the Postmaster and also introduced Kendagannaswamy, Nagaraju, Appu Swamy, Preetham and Inayath Pasha to Prakash.

On Aug. 16, the accused held a meeting at a private hotel in Mysuru where they asked the priest and other investors to introduce more people so that they would get good commission.

Initially, priest Swamy received the commission for four months and later it stopped. Swamy, in his complaint, has stated that he has been cheated of Rs. 5.42 lakh, but does not know how much others were cheated.

Based on the complaint, City’s CEN Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.