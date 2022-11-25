Four accused in chain-snatching, house burglary cases arrested

November 25, 2022

380 grams gold, 868 grams silver, one car, one camera, all worth Rs. 20.40 lakh recovered

Mysore/Mysuru: The Special Police team comprising officers and staff of City Crime Branch (CCB) Police, which was formed to solve chain-snatching and house burglary cases in city, have arrested four accused on different days and have recovered stolen items including gold ornaments and silver articles, all worth Rs. 20.40 lakh from them.

On Nov. 16, the special CCB Police team, acting on a tip off, arrested two accused and on interrogating them, the accused are said to have confessed of committing chain-snatching and burglaries in Mysuru City and Dakshina Kannada district.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 312 grams gold ornaments, 868 grams silver articles, three wrist watches and one camera, all worth Rs. 16.50 lakh from them.

Following the arrest, the Cops have solved two chain snatching cases in Vidyaranyapuram Police Station, one case each in Nazarbad, Kuvempunagar and Udayagiri Police Stations; one burglary case each in Saraswathipuram, Nazarbad, Alanahalli and Venur Police Stations (Dakshina Kannada); one house burglary case in Nazarbad Police Station and one theft case each in Nazarbad and Vijayanagar Police Stations.

The Special Police team on Nov. 21 has arrested one person and subjected him to interrogation, during which the accused is said to have confessed of committing crimes in city’s Jayalakshmipuram and Hassan Town Police limits.

Based on the information provided by the accused, the Police have recovered 38 grams gold ornaments and one car, all worth Rs. 2.40 lakh from him.

On Oct. 25, the special CCB Police team arrested a person, who was involved in a theft case in Mandi Police limits and have recovered 30 grams gold ornaments worth Rs. 1.50 lakh from him.

DCP (Crime and Traffic) M.S. Geetha Prasanna and CCB ACP C.K. Ashwathnarayan guided CCB Inspector G. Shekar, Assistant Sub-Inspectors U. Umesh and Asgar Khan and staff Saleem Pasha, Ramaswamy, P.N. Lakshmikanth, Anand, Yakub Shariff, Umamahesh, M.R. Ganesh, Shivaraju, Prakash, Suresh, Chandrashekar, Govinda, Madhusudhan, Mohanaradhya, Mahesh, Pavan, Narasimharaju, Ramya and Gautham in the nabbing and recovery operation.