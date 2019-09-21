Sweeping for Gold !

September 21, 2019

Mysuru: When most of Mysuru is fast asleep, a group of men and women set out on a gold hunt on city streets that are dominated by jewellery shops like the Ashoka Road. Along the narrow alleys, they scrape a living scouring the dust and even the drains for specks of the yellow metal.

Armed with hand-brushes and small brooms, they walk the alleys and dust the streets for gold particles. Both the treasure hunters and gold traders share a strange symbiotic relationship. The sweepers keep the streets clean in exchange for a few thousand rupees worth of gold, which would have otherwise flown away into the drain.