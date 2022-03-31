Tarun, Shreya to take part in ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ tomorrow

March 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Two students from Mysuru and Chamarajanagar are among the 40 students, studying in Class 10 and 12 and are appearing for this year’s Board examinations, who will be participating in the fifth edition of “Pariksha Pe Charcha” (PPC) that will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow (Apr. 1) at 11 am.

M.B. Tarun, a first PUC student of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mysuru and Shreya, a ninth standard student of Kendriya Vidyalaya in Chamarajanagar are taking part in the event. This year, the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” event will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

While Tarun will represent Mysuru in the interaction, Shreya will participate in the event virtually from her school where she will speak on digital interaction in conducting classes.

The event is being organised for the last four years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education. The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

The Prime Minister will respond to questions related to examination stress and related areas posed by the students in the live programme. In a press release circulated to the Department of Information and Public Relations’ Office in Mysuru, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the PPC will be streamed not only in India but also in other countries.

Students, teachers and parents who will get to ask questions to the Prime Minister have been shortlisted on the basis of an online creative writing competition on a bouquet of themes.

The competition was organised from Dec. 28 to Feb. 3 through MyGov platform. Participants selected through competitions on MyGov will be presented with a certificate of appreciation and a special “Pariksha Pe Charcha kit” consisting of Exam Warriors books written by the Prime Minister, he said.

“Pariksha Pe Charcha is interactive, light hearted and gives us all the opportunity to talk about different aspects of exams, studies, life and more…” the PM said in a tweet. “Let’s talk about stress free exams yet again! Calling upon the dynamic #ExamWarriors, their parents and teachers to join this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha on the 1st of April,” Modi said in another tweet.