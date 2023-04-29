Modi Road Show tomorrow: Traffic banned from 12 noon to 8 pm

April 29, 2023

Alternative routes for motorists

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of the Road Show of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the city on Apr. 30 (tomorrow) movement of all types of vehicles have been prohibited from 12 noon to 8 pm on the following roads, according to City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh.

They are, Kautilya Circle (near Crawford Hall) to MUDA junction on Radhakrishna Avenue; MUDA Junction to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road; Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House Circle on Chamaraja Double Road; Basaveshwara Circle to Highway Circle (Abul Kalam Azad Circle) on Sayyaji Rao Road; Highway Circle to LIC Circle on Nelson Mandela Road (Bannimantap); LIC Circle to Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) on Old Mysuru-Bengaluru Road and Kempegowda Circle to Mysuru Airport on Outer Ring Road.

Alternative routes

1. Vehicles going from Kautilya Circle (near Crawford Hall) to MUDA Junction may traverse via Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle (near Maharaja’s College Grounds), Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Railway Underbridge towards Kalamandira junction, Metropole Circle (Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle); Dasappa Circle and KRS Road; *From Railway Underbridge towards Kalamandira junction and enter Hunsur road.

2. Vehicles moving from MUDA Junction to Ramaswamy Circle on JLB Road will have to take Railway Underbridge, Kalamandira Junction, Metropole Circle, Dasappa Circle and KRS Road; * From Railway Underbridge to Kalamandira Junction and Hunsur road; * From Railway Underbridge towards Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge and MRC Circle.

3. Vehicles moving from Ramaswamy Circle to Gun House Circle on Chamaraja Double Road will have to travel via Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Channaiah Kusti Akhada, take a left towards Mantapa, Rajahamsa (hotel junction) and Yelethota; * From Ekalavya Circle travel towards Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Ekalavya Circle move to Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge and Bogadi Road; * From Ekalavya Circle towards Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge, Kalamandira junction and Hunsur Road.

4. Vehicles moving from Basaveshwara Circle (near Maharaja Sanskrit Patashala) to Highway Circle on Sayyaji Rao Road have to travel via Hardinge Circle, Zoo Road, MRC Circle, Rajahamsa (hotel junction) and JLB Road; * From Ekalavya Circle towards Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M. G. Road underbridge and MRC Circle; From Hardinge Circle, KSRTC Bus Stand, Five Light Circle and Kalikamba Junction.

* From Nehru Circle towards KSRTC Bus Stand, Five Light Circle and Kalikamba Junction; * From Nehru Circle to KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Zoo Road, MRC Circle, Rajahamsa, Yelethota Junction, JLB Road, RTO Circle, Court Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Fire Station Junction, Dr. Padma Circle, Railway Underbridge and Kalamandira Junction.

From J.K. Grounds travel towrads Railway Station, Dasappa Circle, Metropole Circle, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Circle, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road underbridge and MRC Circle; * From Akashvani Circle to Valmiki Road, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge and MRC Circle.

From Jawa Underbridge to Yadavagiri Road, Akashvani Circle, Valmiki Road, Kalamandira, Railway Underbridge, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Ekalavya Circle, Court Junction, RTO Circle, Agrahara Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge and MRC Circle.

5. Vehicles moving from Highway Circle to LIC Circle on Nelson Mandela Road may take Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate and Kalikamba Junction; * From Fountain Circle to FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and Zoo road.

6. Vehicles moving from Kempegowda Circle (Manipal Hospital Junction) to Old Mysuru – Bengaluru Road may take Rajendra Nagar, Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and Zoo Road.

7. Vehicles moving from Kempegowda Circle to Mysuru Airport on Outer Ring Road may travel via Pushpashrama Junction, Kurimandi Junction, Rajendra Nagar, Fountain Circle, FTS Circle, Government Guest House North Gate, KSRTC Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle and Zoo road; From Unnati Nagar towards Royal Inn Junction and KRS Road.