Rajnath Singh in city

April 29, 2023

‘Kharge made poisonous snake remark unable to digest Modi’s popularity’

Mysore/Mysuru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today launched a blistering attack on All India Congress Committee President Mallikarjun Kharge for comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a poisonous snake. Speaking at a public meeting organised for Krishnaraja Constituency BJP candidate T.S. Srivatsa at Vivekananda Circle in Mysuru, Singh stated that Kharge made the comparison because the Congress Party is unhappy with Narendra Modi’s popularity.

He went on to ask the public whether Modi is truly venomous as Kharge alleges, quoting former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s famous lines on corruption to illustrate how corruption has permeated the system. “Rajiv Gandhi said that if he sends Rs. 10 from Delhi, only Re. 1 reaches the poor. This self-admission showed how corrupt the Congress Government was,” Singh charged.

Singh asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance Government is not only making promises but also implementing them 100 percent. He further stated that if Rajiv Gandhi were in power today, only Rs. 5 crore to Rs. 6 crore would have reached beneficiaries, instead of the Rs. 28 crore directly deposited in Jan Dhan accounts by the NDA Government.

He emphasised that Modi’s governance has been corruption-free and that the BJP will not tolerate corruption at the State level.

Rajnath Singh appealed to the public to give an absolute majority to BJP to form the government in the State, stating that the party has fielded a grassroots-level worker in T.S. Srivatsa.

Over 1,500 seats had been arranged for the public address, with many people of all ages in attendance.

The Defence Minister arrived in Mysuru from New Delhi on a special flight and travelled to rally venue by road amid security by black cat commandos.

After meeting Suttur Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji at Suttur Mutt near Chamundi Hill and having lunch, Singh is expected to fly by chopper from Lalitha Mahal helipad to Kothathi in Srirangapatna, Mandya district, to address a public meeting.