Change in bus routes tomorrow

April 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Road Show in Mysuru tomorrow (Apr. 30), KSRTC and City Buses have been provided alternate routes to KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand and City Bus Stand.

According to City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, the order has been issued as per Section 115 of Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Section 3 of Karnataka Traffic Control Act 1960, to ensure smooth flow of traffic in view of the Prime Minister’s security.

The entry and exit routes of KSRTC rural buses

Mysuru-Bengaluru buses (6 am to 5 pm)

Entry: Kempegowda Circle, Link Road Junction, Left Turn, Rajendra Nagar Road, Shivaji Road Junction, Dr. Rajkumar Circle, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Government Guest House, North Gate Junction and KSRTC Bus Stand.

Exit: KSRTC Bus Stand, Government Guest House, North Gate Junction, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Circle, Dr. Rajkumar Circle, Tipu Circle, Link Road Junction and Kempegowda Circle.

(Traffic towards LIC Circle is prohibited)

Mysuru-Bengaluru buses (5 pm to 8 pm)

Entry: Kempegowda Circle, Right Turn, Ring Road, Royal Inn Junction, Left Turn, KRS Road, Valmiki Road, Valmiki Junction, Kalamandira, Right Turn, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Left Turn, Ekalavya Circle, Right Turn, Court Junction, Left Turn, RTO Circle, Right Turn, Srinivas Circle, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Ele Thota Junction, Rajahamsa Junction, Mantapa Junction, Hardinge Circle and KSRTC Bus Stand.

(Traffic towards Gun House Circle is prohibited)

Exit: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Chennaiah Kusti Akhada Junction, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Ele Thota Junction, Right Turn, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Srinivas Circle, RTO Circle, Left Turn, Court Junction, Right Turn, Ekalavya Circle, Left Turn, Fire Station Circle, Right Turn, Dr. Padma Circle, Kalamandira Junction, Left Turn, Valmiki Junction, St. Joseph’s Junction, Right Turn, Temple Road, V.V. Puram Police Station Junction, KRS Road, Royal Inn Junction, Right Turn, Ring Road and Kempegowda Junction.

Madikeri, Hassan buses coming from Hunsur Road (1 pm to 8 pm)

Entry: Hunsur Road, Valmiki Junction, Kalamandira, Right Turn, Dr. Padma Circle, Fire Station Junction, Left Turn, Ekalavya Circle, Right Turn, Court Junction, Left Turn, RTO Circle, Right Turn, Srinivas Circle, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Ele Thota Junction, Rajahamsa Junction, Mantapa Junction, Hardinge Circle and KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

(Traffic Towards Gun House Circle is prohibited)

Exit: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Chennaiah Kusti Akhada Junction, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Ele Thota Junction, Right Turn, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Srinivas Circle, RTO Circle, Left Turn, Court Junction, Right Turn, Ekalavya Circle, Left Turn, Fire Station, Right Turn, Dr. Padma Circle, Kalamandira Junction, Left Turn towards Hunsur Road and proceed further.

H.D. Kote route buses (1 pm to 8 pm)

Entry: Srirampura Ring Road Junction, Manandavadi Road, Srinivas Circle, Right Turn, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Ele Thota Junction, Rajahamsa Junction, Mantapa Junction, Hardinge Circle and KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Exit: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Chennaiah Kusti Akhada Junction, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Ele Thota Junction, Right Turn, Kamsale Mahadevaiah Circle, Srinivas Circle, Left Turn and proceed towards Manandavadi Road.

Nanjangud, Chamarajanagar and Gundlupet buses (5 pm to 8 pm)

Entry: Nanjangud Road, Kadakola, Byathahalli, Ramabai Nagar, Akka Mahadevi Road, J.P. Nagar Link Road, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Mantapa Junction, Hardinge Circle and KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand.

Exit: KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Hardinge Circle, Sahukar Chennaiah Kusti Akhada Junction, Nanjangud Road, Rajahamsa Junction, Ele Thota Junction, J.P. Nagar Link Road, Akka Mahadevi Road, Ramabai Nagar, Byathahalli, Kadakola and Nanjangud Road.

NOTE: There are no changes in the entry and exit routes of buses coming from T. Narasipur, Bannur and Malavalli.

Change in City Bus Routes (12 noon to 8 pm)

1. Ramaswamy Circle to City Bus Stand covering Kuvempunagar, Saraswathipuram, Ramakrishna Nagar, Vidyaranyapuram and Bogadi routes.

Entry: RTO Circle, Siddappa Square, Agrahara Circle, JSS Hospital Junction, M.G. Road Underbridge, MRC Circle, Boulevard Circle, Karanji Tank Bund Road, Lokranjan Road, Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and City Bus Stand.

Exit: City Bus Stand, Right Turn near Garuda Mall, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Lokranjan Road, Karanji Tank Bund Road, Boulevard Circle, MRC Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge, JSS Hospital Junction, Agrahara Circle, Siddappa Square, RTO Circle and proceed further.

2. Manandavadi Road and Nanjangud route buses (Srirampura, Jayapura, Nanjangud and Kadakola).

Entry: Manandavadi Road, Srinivas Circle, Vedanta Hemmige Circle, RTO Circle, Siddappa Square, Agrahara Circle, JSS Hospital Junction, M.G. Road Underbridge, MRC Circle, Boulevard Circle, Karanji Tank Bund Road, Lokranjan Road, Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and City Bus Stand.

Exit: City Bus Stand, Garuda Mall (take right), Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Lokranjan Road, Karanji Tank Bund Road, Boulevard Circle, MRC Circle, M.G. Road Underbridge, JSS Hospital Junction, Agrahara Circle, Siddappa Square, RTO Circle, Srinivas Circle, Manandavadi Road and proceed further.

3. KRS Road (KRS, Yelwal, Belavadi, Koorgalli and Hootagalli).

Entry: KRS Road, stop near Dasappa Circle (for alighting and boarding of passengers), proceed towards Metropole Circle and proceed via Hunsur Road.

4. Hyder Ali Circle (Five Light Circle) – Srirangapatna, Siddalingapura, N.R. Mohalla, Udayagiri, Kesare and Naidu Nagar.

Entry: N.R. Mohalla, Kesare and Udayagiri route, Hyder Ali Circle, B.N. Road, Mini Vidhana Soudha Road, Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and City Bus Stand.

Exit: City Bus Stand, Right Turn near Garuda Mall, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Hardinge Circle, B.N. Road, KSRTC Sub-Urban Bus Stand, Hyder Ali Circle and proceed further.

5. Siddarthanagar buses on Lokranjan Road – Chamundi Hill, Siddarthanagar and Alanahalli.

Entry: Hardinge Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and City Bus Stand.

Exit: City Bus Stand, take right turn near Garuda Mall, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Hardinge Circle, Mirza Road, Lokranjan Road, Tank Bund Road and proceed further via Boulevard Road.