Chamundeshwari BJP candidate meets media

April 29, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Stating that his priority is comprehensive development of Chamundeshwari Assembly Constituency, BJP candidate Kaveesh Gowda expressed confidence of the support of voters for fulfilling his goals for the Constituency.

He was speaking at an interaction meet with Chamundeshwari Constituency candidates organised by Mysore District Journalist Association (MDJA) at Patrakarthara Bhavan here this morning.

Noting that many villages in Chamundeshwari are still facing drinking water problems, Kaveesh listed out his tasks for the Constituency which included drinking water from KRS and Kabini and upgradation of Government schools, among others.

Regretting lack of basic facilities in many villages, he observed that there is a lot of development work to do in the Constituency.

Replying to a question if incumbent MLA JD(S) G.T. Devegowda had failed in development works, he said he would not say that, but many works are pending for long.

Pointing out that taking up development works at one place may have an adverse bearing in another village, he stressed on the need for scientific execution of projects and plans so that such problems do not arise in the future.

“The Constituency has many industries and there is a need for getting employment for locals. The Constituency is a vegetable growing hub and as such there is an urgent need for setting up Food Processing Units and Storage Units, which will be of much help to the farmers”, he said.

Commenting on the allegations that Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha has confined himself to high stakes Varuna Constituency where Housing Minister V. Somanna is taking on Congress stalwart Siddharamaiah, ignoring Chamundeshwari, Kaveesh said that the BJP has constituted a Campaign Committee and the MP is canvassing for the party as per schedule. “There is still 10 days to go for public campaigning to end and I am very hopeful that MP Simha will campaign for me too ”, Kaveesh added.

“My opponents may be old war horses and strong contenders, but I have no worries in this regard. I am going directly to the people and educating them on the good works done by PM Narendra Modi, the Union and State Governments. I have full confidence that the people will vote for me taking into account development works of the BJP Government”, he said adding that the people of the Constituency are seeking a change this time.

On his joining BJP, Kaveesh said that he was greatly inspired by the works of Modi. Noting that the BJP has given ticket many young candidates and new faces, Kaveesh said that he takes pride in the fact that he is one among them. Replying to another question on why he had chosen the BJP while his father Vasu, a former MLA is a staunch Congressman, Kaveesh said he was never influenced by the policies, ideology or programmes of Congress. He had worked with his father in politics for more than 10 years, he reiterated that the Congress had failed to make an impact or impression on him.

He further said that he has appealed his father Vasu to campaign for him as the BJP candidate in Chamundeshwari constituency. “ It is up to my father now to campaign for me or not”, he added.

The two other prominent candidates of Chamundeshwari- Sitting MLA G.T. Devegowda of the JD(S) and Mavinahalli Siddegowda of the Congress, who were supposed to take part in the interaction, failed to turn up.

MDJA President S.T. Ravikumar and General Secretary M. Subramanya were present.