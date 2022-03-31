A stinky situation on Sayyaji Rao Road

March 31, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: It is a common sight to see sewage water overflowing on lanes and roads at extensions in city. Imagine sewage water flowing on the prestigious ‘Raja Marga’ (Sayyaji Rao Road) and that is said to be happening frequently with Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials remaining silent.

A blocked UGD has resulted in the sewage water overflowing from the manhole on the road in front of Raghulal and Co. this morning forcing people to cover their nose while passing on Sayyaji Rao Road and its cross road either to visit other shops or to purchase medicines. The public are forced to bear the stink and in turn, they curse the civic authorities for their apathy and move on.

Every time a complaint is lodged, the civic authorities initiate repair works only after a few days with the problem recurring again and again.

The civic body harps on cleanliness campaigns but remains silent when dirty water flows on ‘Raja Marga.’