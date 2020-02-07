Technopreneurs: A good initiative
Technopreneurs: A good initiative

February 7, 2020

Sir,

This refers to the news item “Transforming Mysuru’s rural students into skilled Technopreneurs” (SOM dated Jan. 29). This initiative of L&T under STEM to train up selected students from classes 7th to 9th std., under different schemes of technologies, deserves to be applauded while hoping that this initiative keeps going for a long time and students from higher classes could also be considered for training in higher subjects of technologies. They can also conduct inter-school debates for competitive knowledge to ensure that they face future courses in these subjects with confidence and better skill.

– A.K. Shariff, Bannimantap, 30.1.2020

