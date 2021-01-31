Temples net good revenue post COVID

January 31, 2021

Sri Srikanteshwara Temple earns Rs. 1.17 crore; Male Mahadeshwara Temple Rs. 2.21 crore in a month

Nanjangud/Chamarajanagar: Close on the heels of Sri Chamundi Temple revenue crossing Rs. 1 crore mark twice in three months — November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021 — Sri Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud has reported revenue of Rs. 1.17 crore in one month.

The hundis were opened on Friday and the collections for the last one month were counted. Rs. 1,01,71,916 cash was collected along with 70 gram gold, 3.5 kg silver and two foreign currencies. Interestingly, 11 demonetised notes of 500 denomination and two notes of 1,000 denomination were found.

After the collections were counted, the cash has been deposited to Canara Bank Nanjangud branch where the Temple management has an account, said Srikanteshwara Temple Chief Executive Officer Ravindra.

The collection of hundis at Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district has yielded revenue of Rs. 2.21 crore. The hundis were opened under the leadership of Salur Mutt Pontiff Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji on Thursday at the bus stand complex near the Temple.

The revenue of the last one month was counted and it yielded Rs. 2,21,59,810. When the previous earnings were counted for 42 days, a collection of Rs. 1.92 crore was recorded along with 170 gram gold and 3.8 kg silver. Compared to this, the temple earned Rs. 29 lakh more in just one month along with 80 gram gold and 2 kg silver, thanks to lakhs of devotees who visit the Temple on a day-to-day basis.

Special sevas and pujas that were opened after the COVID pandemic subsided resulted in handsome collection, said Temple authorities. Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple Kshetra Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhava Swamy, Deputy Secretary Basavarajappa, State Bank of India (SBI) Branch Manager and Temple staff were present during the counting.