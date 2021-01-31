Temples net good revenue post COVID
News

Temples net good revenue post COVID

January 31, 2021

Sri Srikanteshwara Temple earns Rs. 1.17 crore; Male Mahadeshwara Temple Rs. 2.21 crore in a month

Nanjangud/Chamarajanagar: Close on the heels of Sri Chamundi Temple revenue crossing Rs. 1 crore mark twice in three months — November 2020, December 2020 and January 2021 — Sri Srikanteshwara Temple at Nanjangud has reported revenue of Rs. 1.17 crore in one month. 

The hundis were opened on Friday and the collections for the last one month were counted. Rs. 1,01,71,916 cash was collected along with 70 gram gold, 3.5 kg silver and two foreign currencies. Interestingly, 11 demonetised notes of 500 denomination and two notes of 1,000 denomination were found.

After the collections were counted, the cash has been deposited to Canara Bank Nanjangud branch where the Temple management has an account, said Srikanteshwara Temple Chief Executive Officer Ravindra. 

The collection of hundis at Male Mahadeshwara Temple in Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district has yielded revenue of Rs. 2.21 crore. The hundis were opened under the leadership of Salur Mutt Pontiff Sri Shanthamallikarjuna Swamiji on Thursday at the bus stand complex near the Temple.

The revenue of the last one month was counted and it yielded Rs. 2,21,59,810. When the previous earnings were counted for 42 days, a collection of Rs. 1.92 crore was recorded along with 170 gram gold and 3.8 kg silver. Compared to this, the temple earned Rs. 29 lakh more in just one month along with 80 gram gold and 2 kg silver, thanks to lakhs of devotees who visit the Temple on a day-to-day basis. 

READ ALSO  Srikanteshwaraswamy Jathra in Nanjangud on Mar.28

Special sevas and pujas that were opened after the COVID pandemic subsided resulted in handsome collection, said Temple authorities. Male Mahadeshwara Swamy Temple Kshetra Development Authority Secretary Jayavibhava Swamy, Deputy Secretary Basavarajappa, State Bank of India (SBI) Branch Manager and Temple staff were present during the counting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching