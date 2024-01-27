Tender soon to restore Lalitha Mahal Palace

January 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: “It has been decided to restore Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel and tenders will be floated soon to take up the works,” said Tourism Minister H.K. Patil.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a solo painting exhibition organised at Sri Kalanikethana College of Visual Arts in Vijayanagar here this morning, Patil said, “Lalitha Mahal Palace will be restored to its original form at an estimated cost of Rs. 30 crore to Rs. 40 crore, without ignoring its heritage aspects.”

“Mysuru boasts of a treasure trove of tourism attractions, which should be brought together to set up an attractive museum. A proposal has been drafted to convert the Old Deputy Commissioner’s Office in the city into a museum,” said Patil.

It is also being mulled over to organise music concerts for two hours in the premises of Mysore Palace to keep the tourists hooked. The proposal will be discussed with District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, he added.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating Dr. Vittal Raddi F. Chulaki’s solo painting exhibition, Patil said, “Karnataka has 25,000 monuments, but a meagre 850 of them have been notified, with 24,150 monuments remaining to be notified. I have instructed Commissioner of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage Department to take measures to notify 500 monuments by March this year, to take up conservation related works in the next stage.”

District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, former Chairman of Karnataka Lalithakala Academy Dr. M.S. Murthy and Secretary of Sri Kalanikethana School of Art, Babu Rao were present.