The centenary of the Paris 1924 Olympic Games

In 2024, Paris will become just the second city to host the Olympic Summer Games three times after London (which staged the 1908, 1984 and 2012 Olympic Games).

The City of Lights first hosted the Olympic Games in 1900, four years after the multi-sport event was resurrected in Athens after being banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I some 1,500 years earlier.

No opening or closing ceremonies were held at the 1900 Olympics, which featured female competitors for the first time in Olympic history, as well as other unique events including ballooning, underwater swimming and cricket.

Paris hosted the Summer Olympics again in 1924, becoming the first city to host the Olympics twice. While the Opening Ceremony of the 1924 Olympics was held on 5 July, some competitions began on 4 May, with the Closing Ceremony held on 27 July.

100 years later, on 26 July 2024, Paris will officially welcome the world to the Olympic Games for a third time, while these Olympics will be the sixth held in France (in addition to the three Summer Olympics mentioned above, France has also staged the Winter Olympics on three occasions: Chamonix 1924, Grenoble 1968 and Albertville ‘92).