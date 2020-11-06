Theatre training classes launched

November 6, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another initiative for taking theatre closer to the people, City’s theatre repertory Rangayana signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with city-based KSGH Music and Performing Arts University, at Rangayana premises on Hunsur Road this morning, thus marking the formal launch of Theatre Training classes by Bharatiya Rangashikshana Kendra. The MoU was jointly signed by Music University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V.Bettakote and Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa.

Speaking on the occasion, Rangayana Director Addanda C. Cariappa said that the Theatre School offers a one-year Diploma Course in theatre education and training for PUC qualified students. Pointing out that the school received over 200 applications when called for it a couple of months ago, he said that this year admission has been restricted to only 20 students. The students after completion of one-year, will get practical training for another year with visits to several places across the State to familiarise with the nuances of the theatre. The students will also get to learn discipline and an opportunity to hone their life skills, he said.

Explaining the objectives of the Theatre Training School, Cariappa said that with the starting of the school, it has been proposed to take the theatre to every nook and corner of the State. Noting that though the Course was run in association with Kannada University at Hampi for the past several years, he said that now an MoU has been signed with the Music University taking into consideration the more advantages and benefits that the school will have here.

KSGH Music and Performing Arts University VC Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote in his address, said that the theatre and life are closely inter-connected. Maintaining that theatre helps in bringing discipline and a sense of oneness among the students, he said that it is important for theatre artistes to spread the fragrance of our rich arts and culture among the society, while also ensuring their professional growth.

Renowned theatre personality Prakash Belawadi too addressed the gathering. The 20 students selected for the course were welcomed to the school with flowers and were distributed ID cards and face masks. The students were also advised on strict maintenance of COVID-19 norms in place at the campus.

School Head S. Ramanath, Rangayana Joint Director V.N. Mallikarjunaswamy, Rangayana faculty Manjunath Kasaragod, Dhananjaya, Hadapad, Digvijay and others were present on the occasion.