Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery on Oct. 18 at 12.59 am

September 14, 2019

Madikeri:  The Annual Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery will be held on Oct. 18 at 12.59 am as per the Hindu almanac on the Tula Sankramana Day, Karkataka Lagna. Temple authorities told Star of Mysore that this year, the holy occurrence is set to take place in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 18.

On this day, it is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes up from Brahmakundike at the predetermined time. Apart from devotees from Kodagu, a large number of people from Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Kerala and Tamil Nadu are expected to witness the religious ceremonies. On the occasion of Theerthodhbava, rituals such as rice being poured to ‘Pathaya’ of Sri Bhagandeshwara Swamy Temple at Bhagamandala will be held as per tradition on Friday, Sept. 27 at 9.15 am during ‘Tula Lagna,’ ‘Ajna Muhurtha’ will be held at ‘Tula Lagna’ on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8.45 am and placing of ‘Akshaya Patra will be held on Tuesday Oct. 15 at 12.05 pm (‘Dhanur Lagna’) and offering boxes will be placed at 4.31 pm (Kumbha Lagna) the same day.

