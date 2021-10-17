Theerthodbhava occurs at Talacauvery amidst curbs

October 17, 2021

Madikeri: The annual Holy Cauvery Theerthodbhava took place at Talacauvery, the birth place of River Cauvery in Madikeri taluk of Kodagu district at 1.11pm today in the auspicious Makara Lagna of Tula Sankramana. Mist had covered the entire place and though it was cloudy, it did not rain.

The holy event took place exactly at the predetermined Muhurtha of 1.11pm at the foothills of Brahmagiri inside the Holy Brahmakundike, considered to be the source of River Cauvery. It is believed that Goddess Cauvery comes in the form of a fountain-head where water gushes from the Brahmakundike.

As soon as the sacred water sprung from the Theertha Kundike, scores of people gathered at the place erupted in joy. As the water bubbles appeared in the Brahmakundike that was filled with flowers, kumkum and vermilion, priests sprinkled water on the devotees and they chanted “Govinda” “Govinda”, seeking the blessings of the Goddess.

Only a handful of devotees and priests were allowed near the Kundike while a large number of devotees were waiting at the boundaries of the holy pond.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the District Administration had restricted the entry of devotees to Theertha Kundike and Pushkarini (Temple Pond). As such, only a handful of people were allowed entry to witness the annual event from close range. The rituals began early and were conducted by a team of priests performing puja at the Theertha Kundike.

Devotees who had gathered in the vicinity of the temple chanted Jai Jai Maata Cauvery, hailing Goddess Cauvery. Kodavas in traditional attire, who had arrived from other parts of the district for the annual event, walked from Bhagamandala to Talacauvery carrying Thaliyathakki Bolcha and singing bhajans and songs hailing the Goddess.

Also present were members of Gowda and Amma Kodava communities. As the District Administration had not allowed them to draw holy water directly from Kundike, the devotees took the holy water filled in drums kept nearby.