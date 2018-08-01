Third Ashada Shukravara & Chamundeshwari Vardhanti: Free bus facility from Lalitha Mahal Helipad to end at 8 pm

Mysuru: The coming third Ashada Shukravara (Friday) on Aug.3 at the historic Chamundeshwari Temple atop the iconic Chamundi Hill will be a special one as the Chamundeshwari Vardhanti (birthday of the Goddess) will also be celebrated on that day.

Thousands of devotees are expected to throng the Hill shrine for the auspicious occasions.

On that day, bus services from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad to the Hill will end at 8 pm. In a press release, the Executive Officer of Chamundi Temple has stated that special pujas will be performed on that day from 8 am to 10 pm.

However, the free bus facility from the Lalitha Mahal Helipad will be available from 6.30 am till 8 pm.

The Vardhanti Mahotsava will be held on that day during the auspicious time of Shalivahana Shaka 1940 Sri Vilambanaama Samvatsara Dakshinayana Ashada Krishna Paksha Shashti Upari Saptami Revathi Nakshatra. Special pujas will begin at 5.30 am including Mahanyaasa Poorvaka Rudrabhisheka, Panchamrutha Abhisheka, and Sahasranaamarchane.

Mahamangalarathi will be performed at 9.30 am. At 10.25 am, Golden Pallakki Utsava and Mantapotsava will be held for the Goddess. Later, Prasadam will be distributed. From 8.30 pm onwards, rituals including Chamundeshwari Utsava, Phalapuja, Durbar Utsava, Mantapotsava and Rashtrashirvada will be held.