Third wave hitting children: City Paediatricians, Politicos discuss

May 24, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Amid concerns over a probable third wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Centre has clarified that children are not immune from the infection but the impact is minimal. If children get affected by COVID, either there will be no symptoms or there will be minimal symptoms. They do not require hospitalisation generally, the Centre has stated.

In the light of several reports over children likely to be worse affected and probably learning bitter lessons from unpreparedness to tackle the second wave that has caused widespread devastation, the authorities

In this backdrop, Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, accompanied by Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, yesterday visited Skanray Technologies in Hebbal Industrial area, a healthcare technology company that specialises in high frequency X-ray imaging systems, critical care, dental care and telemedicine devices.

Over 30,000 ventilators manufactured by this company were supplied under PM-CARES last year. Skanray facilitated the meeting with experts, paediatricians and doctors where best practices to combat COVID among children were listed out and discussed in detail. The company authorities also demonstrated the advanced equipment including the ‘Skanlife’, an IOT-based Mini Hospital where a patient can be treated without the presence of a doctor.

Marathon meeting: Somashekar held a three-hour-long high-level meeting with the delegation comprising expert doctors, technocrats and paediatricians including Founder and Managing Director of Skanray Vishwaprasad Alva, Dr. Shenoy and Dr. Bhuvaneshwar of Columbia Asia Hospital, Dr. Madhu Patel and Dr. M.R. Aiyappa from Brindavan Hospital, Dr. M.D. Ravi from JSS Hospital, Dr. Sudha Rudrappa, Medical Superintendent of Cheluvamba Hospital, Dr. Shivu from Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital, Dr. Mahadev and Dr. Girish. Over 29 delegates were present at the meeting.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Somashekar said that they had discussed in detail how to save children from the pandemic and if need be, one exclusive hospital will be reserved for children where all well-known paediatricians from the city can treat the children. Suggestions have also been aired to set up a separate COVID Care Centre for infected children for them to stay during infection period and also after they are cured, Somashekar said.

MP Pratap Simha said that the meeting was held to take stock of the situation in view of third wave threat that will probably affect children. “We are struggling to create infrastructure to be ready to face the onslaught of the third wave and we want to ensure that the situation does not go out of hand. We discussed triaging of infected children, requirement of ventilators and pulse oximetres, whether the existing ventilators and other equipment can be used for children, medicines to be used for kids and other related issues,” he said.

Vishwaprasad Alva, Skanray MD, addressing the meeting as District Minister S.T. Somashekar, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs Tanveer Sait and L. Nagendra, Mayor Rukmini Madegowda, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, SP C.B. Ryshyanth and others look on.

Effect on children unlikely

Meanwhile, the Indian Academy of Paediatrics (IAP) said that it was highly unlikely that the third wave would predominantly or exclusively affect children. “Children are as susceptible as adults and older individuals to develop infection but not severe disease. It is highly unlikely that the third wave will predominantly or exclusively affect the children,” the IAP said in a statement.

The last Sero Survey by the Indian Council of Medical Research between December 2020 and January 2021 showed the percentage of infected children in the age group of 10-17 years was around 25 percent, which is the same as the adults, indicating while children are being infected as adults, they are not getting the severe disease, the statement said.

Suggestions from Experts, Child Specialists