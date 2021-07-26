Students back in Colleges

July 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Months after they were shut down following the outbreak of the second wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Degree, Post-Graduate (PG) and other institutes of higher education re-opened today for physical classes, marking the start of the new academic year 2021-22, much to the relief of students.

Following directions from the Government, the Directorate of Collegiate Education, in a circular issued on July 23, had ordered start of all Graduate and Post-Graduate courses in Government, aided and unaided Colleges, Technical and Diploma Colleges across the State from July 26, through offline mode.

Only students who are above 18 years of age and have received at least one dose of COVID vaccination were allowed to attend physical classes, which are being conducted with all Government SOPs in place and adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour.

Also, students who want to attend offline classes were required to bring consent letter from their parents.

However, for students who are not willing to attend physical classes, the online classes will continue.

On the first day of re-opening today, most Colleges in the city reported an attendance of 40 to 45 percent, although attending physical classes in not mandatory as at present.

With Colleges having re-opened from today, Student Hostels at Manasagangothri and other Hostels across the city run by various Government Departments too were ready to welcome students after a gap of over four months. Canteens in a majority of Colleges too were found open today, much to the delight of students.

University of Mysore Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa said that following the Government Order, the University has directed the Principals in all Colleges coming under the University’s jurisdiction in Mysuru, Mandya, Chamarajanagar and Hassan districts to ensure strict following of Government SOPs.

Maintaining that the University has taken all necessary precautionary and safety measures to ensure the health, safety and well-being of students, he hoped that with physical classes returning after a long break, the students will cope up with teaching.All class rooms were sanitised ahead of the re-opening, he added.

As Colleges commenced, many KSRTC buses had a good number of students travelling in them.