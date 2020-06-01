City Courts re-start functioning after two months

June 1, 2020

Only 10 cases to be taken up per day in each Court Hall

Mysore/Mysuru: After a gap of two months following the nationwide COVID-19 induced lockdown, the City Courts (City and District Courts Complex and Malalawadi Court) re-opened to a new normal this morning.

The Courts had declared a holiday in March subsequent to the COVID-19 lockdown and only urgent cases were taken up during this period.

Following a direction from the Karnataka High Court, the Courts re-opened today and only 10 cases will be taken up per day in each of the Court Hall at the two Courts in Mysuru.

The cases to be taken up for the day will be notified on a Board put up at the main entry gate of the Court and also at the entry to the Court Halls. Other than the Judge, Court staff and the Advocate who has filed the Vakalatnama for the case to be heard, no other persons are allowed inside the Court Hall.

There is no entry for litigants, clients of Advocates and other members of the public. Social distancing and other lockdown norms such as wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitisers are strictly followed in the Court Halls.

Upon entry into the Court premises, Advocates are required to undergo thermal screening and use of hand sanitisers is compulsory. Also hand sanitisers are kept at every Court Hall as a safety measure.

The vehicles of only Judges and Court staff are allowed inside the Court premises. Advocates, clients, litigants and other members of the public are required to park their vehicles in the space outside the premises of the Court.

Meanwhile, in another development, Court Nos.5,6 & 7 began functioning from the New Court Hall in Malalawadi Court Complex located behind Apollo Hospital starting from today.

Prior to the re-opening, both the Court Complexes were completely cleaned and sanitised.

The Police led by Lakshmipuram Inspector Gangadhar, Ashokapuram Inspector Manjunath and V.V.Puram Traffic Inspector Aruna Kumari provided security.