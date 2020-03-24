Police initiate legal action against man flouting home quarantine order

March 24, 2020

Mysuru/Mysore: V.V. Puram Police have initiated legal action against a man, who had returned from abroad and flouted home quarantine order.

The man, who arrived from Australia to Bengaluru in a flight on Mar.22, was stamped on his upper palm and was ordered to undergo 14 days home quarantine till Apr. 6 at his house in V.V. Puram Police limits in city.

But the man flouted the guidelines and roamed freely in public places despite him knowing that he would be spreading the virus.

V.V. Puram Police, who registered a case against him, has initiated legal action against him.

Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta has warned of initiating legal action against those flouting COVID-19 Home Quarantine orders.

