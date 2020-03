March 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Even as the State Government announced a week-long complete lockdown across the State to stop the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, the State Government, in a gesture to its senior employees, said that all employees aged over 50 years and those who are suffering from various medical ailments, can avail holiday till Apr.4.

Such sick employees who opt to say at a safer zone, have to produce a medical certificate to avail the holiday.