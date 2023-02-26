Thousands attend mega meet of Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha

February 26, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Thousands of people turned up at one-day State-level mega convention of Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha organised by the State unit of Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha at Lalitha Mahal Palace Grounds in city this morning.

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, the grandson of Architect of Indian Constitution Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, also the Working President of Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha, inaugurated the convention by garlanding the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Town Hall premises.

The Dhamma Nadige (Rally) of Samata Sainik Dal in white and white uniform including men and women, passed through Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Albert Victor Road, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle and other prominent roads.

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar (second from right), grandson of Constitution expert Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Bodhidatta Banteji of Nalanda University, Chamarajanagar, Sri Jnanaprakash Swamiji of Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Mysuru, Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha-Mysuru District Committee Member K.R. Gopalakrishna and others seen after offering floral tributes to the statue of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar at Town Hall in Mysuru this morning.

The rally included a tableau of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and various cultural troupes giving the occasion a festive look.

En route, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar also offered floral tributes to the statue of Bhagwan Buddha at Siddarthanagar.

As the rally culminated at the venue of convention, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar was accorded Buddha Vandana, Dhamma Vandana and Sangha Vandana.

Leaders of Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha Praveen Tikade, S.K. Bhandare, B.S. Varavare, Dr. Jayaprakash, Mallikarjun, Vaishali More, Dr. Rajendra, Arjunvar Kesari, former Mayor R. Purushotham, members of various Bauddha Sanghatane, SC/ ST Employees Association are attending the convention, that will culminate later in the evening.

An expo on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Buddhism is also organised as a part of the convention.