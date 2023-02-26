Dr. Ambedkar’s grandson keen on reviving Buddhism in State

February 26, 2023

By B. Sreekantswamy

Mysore/Mysuru: The Buddhist Society of India (BSI), headed by Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, the grandson of the Architect of the Indian Constitution Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, is looking at a revival of Buddhism in Karnataka.

In an exclusive talk with Star of Mysore this morning, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar, the Working President of the BSI, spoke about the idea behind organising the Conference here in Mysuru.

He is in the city to participate in the ‘Bauddha Maha Sammelan’ at Lalitha Mahal Palace Ground. BSI was founded by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on May 4, 1955, in Mumbai, known as Bharatiya Bauddha Mahasabha.

Prior to the Conference, Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar offered floral tributes to the statue of his grandfather at Town Hall premises where he was welcomed amid the slogans “Jai Bhim” and “Jai Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar.”

SOM: How is the environment around, with the people gathered (outside Town Hall) in large numbers?

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar: The Buddhist Society of India and several like-minded organisations (in Mysuru) have gathered here to take out a ‘Dhamma March’ from Baba Saheb Ambedkar’s statue followed by a Conference. The whole idea behind organising the Conference in Mysuru is aimed at the revival of Buddhism in Karnataka and strengthening the organisation, including Samata Sainik Dal (SSD).

SOM: Is this your first visit to Mysuru?

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar: No, I had visited Mysuru twice earlier also, but it was a small gathering. But this is a big Convention as the people have gathered in large numbers indicating the change that is brewing now. This is the option for the people belonging to Schedule Caste and Other Backward Classes (OBC) to come to the Buddhist fold.

SOM: What are the future plans of BSI?

Bhimrao Yashwant Ambedkar: The BSI and ‘Dhamma Movement’ is a big one and in future, we have to concentrate on the Southern States only to strengthen the Movement. We will have to organise programmes to impress upon people to follow Buddhism.