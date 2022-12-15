Thousands of devotees witness Kapila Aarati at Nanjangud

December 15, 2022

Nanjangud: Volunteers of Yuva Brigade, who had removed tonnes of wastes from Kapila River during their three-day cleaning drive to keep the River clean recently, had organised Kapila Aarati on the banks of the River in the Temple Town of Nanjangud yesterday.

Thousands of devotees witnessed Kapila Aarati and Laksha Deepotsava was also held on the River bank. The 800 mts. stretch adjacent to the bathing ghat was decorated with thousands of diyas. Puja was performed to the Shivalinga inside the Hadinaru Kalu Mantapa.

Yuva Brigade Founder Chakravarti Sulibele, Mysore royal family member Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Hukkeri Hiremutt Seer Dr. Chandrashekar Shivacharya Swamiji, Hirehadagali Sri Hala Mahasamsthana Mutt Seer Abhinava Hala Swamiji, purohit Krishna Jois and team offered Kapila Aarati standing on the stage which was set up in the middle of Kapila River.

Speaking on the occasion Hukkeri Hiremutt Seer Dr. Chandrashekar said “Youths are able to achieve anything if they make up their mind. Yuva Brigade volunteers are the example for this. We need to get rid of the caste system if the society needs to be prosperous.”

Yaduveer Wadiyar in his address said, “It is our duty to look after the water bodies, rivers around us. Our ancestors had given importance to conserve rivers. However, now it is our duty to preserve rivers so that our future generations will be able to see them. As people in North India worship Ganga River, in South India Kapila and Kaveri rivers are worshipped.”

Chakravarti Sulibele who too spoke said that a successful country can be built by eliminating the caste system. “If rivers are alive, we are alive. Cleaning Kapila River is not a glory, but a step towards creating awareness among people. This cleaning drive becomes successful only when people remember the efforts we made to keep the River clean,” he added.